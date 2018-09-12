Meet Gerald Kazembe: MCP Shadow MP for Mangochi MonkeBay Constituency

MONKEBAY, MANGOCHI—Hon. Gerald Kazembe is a Malawian Politician—currently serving as a Deputy Social Welfare Director in the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Malawi’s Main Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP). Kazembe is also a 2019 Member of Parliament aspirant for Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency in Malawi’s Lakeshore district of Mangochi.

Born on 8th June 1975, Kazembe hails from Maudzu Village, Traditional Authority Nankhumba in Mangochi. He attended Drapp Primary School in Blantyre and did his Secondary School at Mulunguzi School in the country’s old capital city of Zomba.

He then moved to the United States where he obtained an Associate Degree in Finance at Northern Virginia College (NOVA) and it was while in USA where he was introduced to the world of business.

He returned to Malawi where he has emerged as one of the successful businessmen and entrepreneurs in the country. He has investments in Real Estate, Distribution, Tourism and Farming—creating 60 full time jobs in the process.

He is a philanthropist by nature—helps the underprivileged. He is feeding the very elderly at Msaka and Maudzu villages. He has been paying for over 20 students in secondary school in his community.

Cognizant of the fact that access to clean safe water is not privilege but a birthright, Hon Kazembe has drilled two boreholes in forgotten places of Kanyenga and Nankhwali villages where people were suffering. He continues to drill boreholes to villages where there are water problems.

Hon Kazembe also bought and donated house for teacher’s habitation at Nselema Primary school. He is currently building a school block at Luwi Primary school in Kasankha village where students are currently learning under a tree—using stones as chairs. He is also helping in rebuilding houses which were gutted down by fire in Mbvunguti Village.

In the health sector, Hon. Kazembe helps with transportation of patients from far away villages to undergo medical treatment at MonkeyBay hospital. He also encourages and provides transport for rural women to undergo cervical cancer testing at MonkeyBay Hospital. Hon Kazembe is also passionate about safe motherhood such that he funds Mobile maternal checkups whereby nurses visit expectant mothers in remote areas for checkups and treatment.

Hon Kazembe is also very passionate about youth empowerment and sports. He runs 1 million kwacha bonanza to promote your sports and talent identification in his constituency. He also champions initiatives for single young mothers to go back to school.

He has been doing all this for the love of his people. “I am a philanthropist,” he says.

Driven by desire to meaningfully contribute to the development of his area and also to make his humble contribution in helping rescue our country Malawi from rampant poverty and corruption, Hon Kazembe decided to join frontline politics. Its worth to mention that his late Father George Kazembe was one of the founding members of the former ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) whose leader was Dr Bakali Muluzi. It’s also worth mentioning that former Malawi President and People Party (PP) President Dr Joyce Banda is aunt to Gerald Kazembe.

Nevertheless, he decided to join neither his fathers’ party nor his Aunt’s party but rather the reformed and rebranded MCP under the leadership of Reverend Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice Alhaj Muhammed Sidik Mia as he believes that the two leaders are capable of meaningfully developing the country claiming they have the welfare of the people at heart.

Politically, Hon Kazembe will soon be given his first litmus test to gauge his political stamina when his party conducts Primary elections to identify a torchbearer for the constituency he intends to represent in 2019.

However, as a true man of the people, Hon. Kazembe is expected to be overwhelmingly endorsed by delegates when such primary elections take place.

Branded as ‘Mr Zero Salary,’ by the local media, Hon. Kazembe is the first MP aspirant in the history of Malawi to make a bold promise that he will demand ‘zero salary’ if he will be elected as MP saying he will donate his monthly salary to Orphanages, Hospitals and the Constituency Development Fund for purposes of developing his constituency Currently, it is said that Members of Parliament receive about 1.5 Million Kwacha per month which follows that he will have donated about 90 Million Kwacha to his constituency during the five year term of office as a Member of Parliament.

Hon Kazembe has spelt out an ambitious agenda for his Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency. He has proposed an aggressive plan for tourism industry with world class resorts in Cape Maclear and Mangochi in General. He says he will fight tooth and nail to ensure the realization of the long overdue Mangochi international airport.

On Health, Hon. Kazembe is proposing an infusion of small clinics in populous villages to decrease curable disease deaths and easy access for maternal health care for women who are giving births on the way to the only hospital in Monkey Bay.

A catholic by denomination, Hon. Kazembe will likely face the incumbent MP for the area, Hon Ralph Jooma and given the bond Hon Kazembe has created with his people, political commentators argue that Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency will be one of the constituency to watch in 2019.