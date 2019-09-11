MEC temporary staff still waiting for allowances

Some people who participated in the historical May 21, 2019 tripartite elections as temporary staff for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), are up to now waiting for their allowances for the service rendered, Malawian Watchdog has learnt.

According to people who spoke to local media on conditions of anonymity, the embattled staff said they are now disappointed by MEC’s responses through the district elections officers that they will get paid once the election case ends.

But MEC, through its spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa, quashed the claim saying the electoral body paid all the staff that worked during the past elections.

Mwafulirwa, therefore, asked those who have grievances to follow the right channel.

Further investigation by Malawian Watchdog on the matter also found that MEC already paid its workers just one week after polling day.

“MEC paid everybody who worked during the past election. I was one of the workers as a clerk and I can assure you that we got paid just six days after the polling day. We were promised to get K35 000 but we fortunately got K40, 000 each,” said one of the teachers at Nankumba Primary School in Blantyre.