MEC suggests Chakwera MCP-UTM Alliance torchbearer

After a long wait, Malawians now have a clue as to who will be the MCP-UTM alliance Presidential candidate. According to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Chakwera is scheduled to present his nomination papers on Wednesay, 6th May, 2020 at 9:00 pm.

Chakwera is expected to unveil his runningmate who is believed to be the UTM President Dr Saulos Chilima who also happens to be the country’s Vice President.

Chilima during a press conference on Monday said is more interested in rescuing the country from mismanagement of the country’s affairs and not necessary for position.

The grand alliance involving MCP, UTM and other six parties including Peoples Party of former President Joyce Banda is people driven, formed following a general outcry of Malawians who are tired with the current regime and want to see true leadership which they hope to get from Dr Lazarus Chakwera and other leaders from the alliance partners.