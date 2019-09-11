MEC, APM lawyers start cross examining UTM fourth witness

Lawyers for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika have on Tuesday started cross examining fourth witness for the first petitioner in the highly charged election case which is being presided over by a panel of five Judges of the Malawi Constitutional Court in Lilongwe.

Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale, who is the lawyer for the first respondent—MEC—was the first to question the fourth witness, Bright Kawaga, with a promise to do the exercise within two hours.

Kawaga, who is deputy director for elections for UTM was controlling monitors for the party nationwide during the May 21 elections.

On a light note, Kaphale said was expecting Kawaga, an engineer by profession, to answer questions properly as engineers are known for high intelligent quotient and high reasoning ability.

On several occasions, lawyer for UTM, Marshal Chilenga, reminded the AG to focus on six points as indicated on the checklist which the attorney general submitted to court on cross examining Kawaga.

The Attorney General asked questions focusing on alleged anomalies on recording of election results. He completed the exercise at around 4 O’clock leaving the floor to Counsel Frank Mbeta who is representing Mutharika, the second respondent.

Mbeta, asked questions on security features of ballot and other electoral documents especially roles played by the witness during the printing of the materials in Dubai.

Kawaga said security features of the ballot papers were approved by all political parties’ monitors as well as MEC officials.

The cross examination continues today Wednesday.

The other witnesses that have been already cross examined are UTM President Saulos Klaus Chilima, Mirriam Gwalidi and Darlington Ndasauka.

Mutharika was named winner of the disputed May 21 elections. Malawians across the country, led by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), have been holding demonstrations calling for the resignation of MEC officials including the Chairperson Jane Ansah for allegedly mismanaging the elections.