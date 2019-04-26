MDF soldiers beat untouchable DPP cadet Jomo

BLANTYRE—Malawi Defence Soldiers (MDF) soldiers have sent a strong message to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that they cannot be used in whatever circumstance by manhandling the most feared Blantyre based DPP cadet, Jomo Osman.

Jomo was on Wednesday afternoon beaten up by a group of men in uniform who pounced on him to revenge the assault of an innocent boy whom he had assaulted for wearing a UTM branded T-Shirt.

The boy who was strolling around Limbe Market area landed himself in trouble when Jomo spotted him in UTM political regalia.

Eye witnesses confided to this publication that, when Jomo saw him passing by, he called him and started beating him while his bouncers were watching.

The boy who has an uncle working at MDF camp in Blantyre managed to explain his ordeal through mobile phone and within minutes some men in uniform arrived.

With the help of some well wishers, they hunted for bloodthirsty Jomo until they found him and have him a complete beating.

The beating took place while his bouncers run amok scared like rats.

Jomo is on record to have been moving around Blantyre and surrounding districts beating people wearing opposition party uniform.

The top grade cadet is also alleged to be among DPP lieutenants behind the pulling down of flags and tearing of billboards bearing messages and colours of opposition parties.

Last year, Jomo also manhandled a boy in Limbe market for wearing Malawi Congress Party (MCP).