MCP youth boss Chimwendo endorses Mia as Chakwera running mate in 2019

The outspoken National Youth Director for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Richard Chimwendo Banda says the youth in the country are okay with party vice President Sidik Mia as Chakwera running mate in next year’s watershed election.Chimwendo spoke during a rally MCP organized at Zingangwa ground in Blantyre city which unfortunately was disrupted by heavy downpour which prevented party president Chakwera from addressing the rally.

However, this was after some speakers including Chimwendo Banda had given their brief speeches. In a live interview with Brian Banda after Chakwera called off the rally, Chimwendo Banda said that the youth in the country are okay with Sidik Mia as Chakwera running mate in 2019.

Chimwendo Banda described Mia as a capable politician.

“Vice President Sidik Mia is workaholic and politically experienced. No one can match his abilities and he’s the best complement for Dr Chakwera in 2019 and MCP youth across the country are okay with him as Chakwera’s running mate,” said Chimwendo.

The MCP youth boss becomes the second MCP top official to publicly endorse Mia as Chakwera running mate in 2019. The first to endorse Mia was the lakeshore regional chairperson Augustine Chidzanja who endorsed Mia during a rally the vice president addressed in Salima last week.

Despite these endorsements from these two top party officials, Malawians already view Sidik Mia as defacto Chakwera running mate in 2019. This is due to the precedence set by Chakwera himself in 2014 of picking a party deputy president as an automatic running mate.