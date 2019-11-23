MCP Vice President Mia salutes star witness Daud Suleman: Malawi Constitutional Court diaries

Malawi Congress Party(MCP) Deputy President who was Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s running mate in the disputed 21st May, 2019 presidential election, Sidik Mia, over the weekend saluted star witness Daud Suleman for the impressive performance in court as a witness.

Suleman, braving death threats, simulated his evidence to show the court as to how the 21st May, 2019 elections were marred with gross irregularities.

As the court resumes this Monday for the final hearing of evidence, the MCP second in command organized a special dinner at his residence in honour of the IT expert Suleman.

In his remarks, Suleman said “it is a great honour for me to stand up for the truth and for justice of the people of Malawi.”

The court resumes hearing this Monday and it will run for two weeks thereafter the judges will be in their closet to prepare judgment of this high-profile case.