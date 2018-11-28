MCP ‘show of force’ rally in Mangochi-MonkeyBay this weekend

The top brass of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by Party President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and deputy president and running mate designate, Sidik Mia, are scheduled to invade the eastern region this Saturday for what has been billed to be a ‘show of force’ rally.

The Mangochi eastern region invasion by MCP will start with a brief stop-over at Cape Maclear primary school ground at noon before addressing the main rally at Mtakataka turn off. The main rally is expected to be live on radio and TV.

The rally venues are in Mangochi Monkebay constituency, one of the constituencies in the eastern region with high prospects of slipping to the country’s liberation party [MCP] next year.

In an interview, the shadow MCP Member of Parliament for this constituency, Gerald Kazembe, said the rally will be a ‘show of force’ for the party in the eastern region which is considered to be the bedrock of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) bride—the United Democratic Front (UDF).

“The people of Mangochi have been paying attention to the political debate in the country and they have made up their minds to usher Dr Chakwera into the sacred duty of rescuing this country from extinction and of course myself as their parliamentarian,” said the gangling shadow MP Kazembe who is in a class of his own for promising the constituents that he will be donating all his salary to orphanages and to the underprivileged in his constituency.

Kazembe, a business man in real estate, tourism industry and farming, will face the incumbent Ralph Jooma in next year’s watershed election.