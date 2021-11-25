MCP Secretary General Mkaka says LL city officials overzealous after sealing off party headquarters

Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) Secretary-General Eisenhower Mkaka, has described the actions by Lilongwe City Council who sealed the entrance to the Party’s headquarters premises in Lilongwe over unpaid city rates as unfortunate.

Officials from the City Council accompanied by Malawi Police sealed the entrance in the early hours of Thursday, November 25th, 2021 after they slapped the party with MK265 million bill in unpaid city rates in 2017.

However, when contacted by the local media to comment on the matter, Mkaka said that as a party they are handling it as the City Council went to Court and they are surprised that they have sealed an office which is the subject of the Court action initiated by themselves.

“Since the building was bombed on,3rd December 1993 it was rendered useless, and yet the City Assembly continued charging rates,” Mkaka said.

He further said that, as a party, they only started using one or two rooms after working on them between September and October in 2013 when Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera won at the convention and he advised the party officials to make use of the offices as he did not want to work from home as it was the case with his predecessor.

“After the Assembly went to Court, Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda ruled that they went to a wrong court and we are surprised with what they have done today,” Mkaka further revealed.