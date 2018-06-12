MCP President Chakwera contributes K1 million towards Nkhoma Synod Coltage renovation

LILONGWE—Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has contributed K1 million in support of the renovation of Nkhoma Synod Coltage in the lakeshore district of Salima.

The church is in a fundraising drive and wants to raise K800 million.

During the fundraising event, dubbed ‘thanks giving Sunday’ at Bingu National Stadium the church managed to raise K19 million.

Speaking during the event held under the theme ‘we were called to do the will of God,’ Nkhoma Synod General Secretary Reverend Vasco Kachipapa said once the project is done, it will be another source of income for the church.

“We are optimistic that once we have done the renovation, it will be another source of funds for the church and also it will be a source of employment for other church members.

“Our plans are to build the hall that people can use for conferences and also to expand the facility by building more rooms so that people can spend holidays at the coltage,” he said.

Vice President of the party Sidik Mia pledged K500 000.