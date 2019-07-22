MCP Pres. Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s statement regarding bombing of party headquarters building

NATIONAL ADDRESS BY RT. HON. DR. LAZARUS CHAKWERA PRESIDENT OF MALAWI CONGRESS PARTY. MONDAY, JULY 22, 2019

Fellow Malawians, I wish to inform you that the Malawi Congress Party Regional Offices in Blantyre were bombed last night.

This was clearly a cowardly act perpetrated by mercenaries who lack both the intelligence to reason and the integrity to face us. We have since reported the matter to the Malawi Police Service, even as our own investigation is in progress to identify both the perpetrators of this crime and the interests they serve.

In the meantime, allow me to convey a message to the senseless barbarians who have done this: Malawi is a peaceful country with a peace-loving people, and if your hope in this attack is to destabilize the country, you have failed.

Malawians are sick and tired of the thieving DPP government which has robbed them of their birthright and has lost all legitimacy to govern, and if your hope in this attack is to dim the ray of hope that the people see in MCP for their deliverance, you have failed.

Malawi Congress Party is a law-abiding institution, and if your hope in this attack is to provoke us to commit lawless acts of violence in retaliation against the DPP so that it can declare a State of Emergency and restrict the right of Malawians, you have failed.

Malawians are protesting peacefully against the failed leadership of the Malawi Electoral Commission, and if your hope in this attack is to stoke public fear and scare citizens from proceeding with the peaceful protests planned for tomorrow, you have failed.

Malawians are eagerly waiting for the Constitutional Court to determine and deliver electoral justice in response to the petition I filed on their behalf, and if your hope in this attack is to intimidate me and deter me from pursuing this case to its conclusion, you have failed.

In fact, my legal team is so unmoved by this latest act of intimidation that even now as I speak, they are on their way to the Constitutional Court to continue the gallant fight for justice.

Today is Monday, July 22, which is the final day of the 21-day period the learned judges of the Constitutional Court gave the Malawi Electoral Commission and Mr. Mutharika to submit their documentary defense against our petition. This means that according to the schedule already laid out by the court, our legal team will have 7 days to submit a response to that defense before the full trial starts on Monday, July 29.

We are aware that Malawi Electoral Commission and Mr. Mutharika have requested the court for yet more extensions in the schedule set by the court, and so we await the court’s decision regarding that request, which we are confident will ultimately be in the service and interest of justice.

And so to you, my Fellow Malawians, I have this to say:

I know you are angry about the irregularities that marred the presidential elections, and so if you are determined to continue protesting peacefully and without violence tomorrow and in the weeks to come, then I am with you.

I know you are angry about the theft of your taxes that has happened under the DPP regime, and so if you are determined to stand up for Malawi’s freedom from a corrupt government that has tippexed its way into power, then I am with you.

I know you are angry about how much violence you are suffering, being tear-gassed and imprisoned for simply exercising your rights or having your party offices and cars bombed, and so if you are determined to refuse retaliating against such acts because the justice you seek is greater than vengeance, then I am with you.

I know you are angry about MEC’s continued efforts to delay the court case when you are all eager to see it concluded, and so if you are determined to let the learned judges of the court do their work of delivering justice without undue pressure from us or anyone else, then I am with you.

As you know, the trial will be broadcast live on Times and Zodiak radios. As such, on the day the trial starts, I am inviting all Malawians of good will to gather here at the MCP Headquarters and at other MCP offices in the regions and districts of the country to listen to the broadcast of the trial together. These will be our gathering points to follow the trial so that we do not crowd around the premises of the Court and interfere with the smooth progression of the case, for we do not want any conduct on our part to become a cause for delaying the case.

Fellow Malawians, mark my words:

Your thirst for freedom shall not go unquenched.

Your hunger for justice shall not go unsatisfied.

Your love for peace shall not go unrewarded.

This fight for a New Malawi will be won.

Kwachaa!