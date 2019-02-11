MCP is a transformed party, Chikwawa MP tells  constituents

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South Constituency Eliyas Karim who is also the deputy director of research in the opposition Malawi Congress Party on Sunday assured supporters of a transformed MCP under its current leadership of Dr Lazarous Chakwera once it gets into power .

Karim made the remarks during the official handing over of an under five clinic in Group Village headman Khungubwe in the area of traditional authority (T/A) Ngowe in Chikwawa South Constituency.

Karim said it was wrong to brand MCP as a dictatorial party based on the attrocities committed in the past, saying MCP has a new leadership under Chakwera who is a Church Reverend.

Karim said: “Most of these people you see in other parties were once in MCP but they moved. MCP has a new leadership and no one should cheat you that it is still a dictatorial party”.

Turning to the under five clinic Karim said it is greatly going to assist pregnant women in the area as they used to walk long distances of close to five kilometers to get martenity services at Sorjen health centre.

Karim added that he has an outline of development policies for the youth in the area who are greatly affected by high levels of un employment in the area.

Among other policies Karim said he has introduced driving lessons for the youth in the area so that they can get employed after acquiring licence. He said some of the youths in the area are expected to learn other vocation skills like tailoring.

He said he plans to construct boreholes in the area to alleviate water challenges using modern techinologies after it transpired that most of the water in the area is salty.

On his part T/A Ngowe thanked the Parliamentarian for constructing the under five clinic in his area, saying pregnant women used to endure long distances to get martenity services puting their lives at risk.

Karim replaced musician Josephy Tembo to become the parliamentarian for the area in 2014. He is competing against Gerald Viora of the ruling DPP among other independent candidates in the forth coming elections.