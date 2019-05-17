MCP for youth empowernment, ChaKwera endorses youth manifesto

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has said there is a need to engage youths and understand their perspectives as well as their vision regarding the future of this country.

Chakwera said this on Thursday at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe where he endorsed the youth manifesto.

Speaking with reporters, the MCP leader said that there is still gap between the leaders and the youths which is unfortunate.

He added that although it has been in the case the leaders fail to understand that they were once youthful and had the same needs.

“We should walk for the talk, a vehicle is better driven when it is moving ,we should identify what our young leaders need and make sure that we implement to show how committed we are. Malawi Congress Party will always be committed on the issue regarding the youths,” he explained.

In his remarks, Executive Director for National Youth Manifesto Charles Kajoloweka said the manifesto is an engagement tool for the next five years in order to transform this country for the better.

The manifesto provides a list of demands from youths on issues such as presidential powers and immunity, corruption and land.

Chakwera is the third presidential candidate to endorse the manifesto after Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF) and Saulos Chilima of UTM.

According to Kajoloweka, leader of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Peter Mutharika has also confirmed that he will sign the youth manifesto.