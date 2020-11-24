MCP fills vacant NEC positions

• Henry Mumba is now Director of Economic Affairs replacing the late Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda.

• Dowa North East legislator Sam Dalitso Kawale has been promoted to Director of Recruitment replacing Hellen Chabunya who moved to UTM in 2018.

• Gerald Kazembe is the new Second Deputy Secretary General replacing Salim Bagus who joined the DPP after the 2019 polls.

• Alfred Mwenefumbo is the Second Deputy Director of Elections. He has replaced Francis Chiwanga who went to the DPP before last year’s polls.

• Likoma Parliamentarian Ashemes Shongwe is the new Second Deputy Director of campaign replacing George Zulu who moves to First Deputy Campaign Director. Zulu has replaced Loveness Gondwe who joined UTM before the 2019 polls and competed at parliamentary level in Mzimba west under UTM ticket.

• Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi first Deputy Director of Political Affairs has replaced Chikumbutso Hiwa who moved to UTM in 2018.

The following have been appointed as national executive committee members

• Nancy Tembo

• Babu Khamisa

• Bernad Mtawali

• Daniel Chintonya Mwanyongo