MCP aspirant Gerald Kazembe shakes Mangochi Monkey-Bay, victory guaranteed!  

MONKEY-BAY (Malawian Watchdog)—The youths of Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency made a statement of intent on Sunday in their quest for good leadership as they marched in unison supporting the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The youths, who stormed the residence of MCP shadow MP Gerald Kazembe, described the MCP as the only hope for Malawians amid poor leadership riddled with corruption, nepotism and regionalism.

From Kazembe’s residence near Sun n Sand to Monkey-Bay, the tarmac road turned into a ‘Red Sea’ as multitude of people clad in MCP regalia marched in unfeigned support for Kazembe and Lazarus Chwakwera.

“We are tired of Ralph Jooma’s irresponsiveness to our needs. The 10-year period he has been in parliament has been a waste of time to us. No tangible development he can point at worth giving him another chance.

“My vote is for Gerald Kazembe and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera. We have confidence in them unlike these other recycled politicians who have been tried and tasted, and have proved to be not in touch with the country’s needs,” said one of the youths who identified himself as Saidi Mdala.

According to the young men and women in the constituency, apart from being the man of the people, Kazembe has become the first candidate to have a manifesto that has taken into consideration the needs of the youth.

“As one of the youths in Mangochi Monke-Bay constituency, I have total conviction that Gerald Kazembe will uplift us if we give him a chance to represent the constituency from 21st May. His manifesto is youth-centred, and that has brought much enthusiasm to us the youths,” said Khadija Billiat.

Speaking at Monkey-Bay Admarc ground, Kazembe reiterated his quest to make Monkey-Bay as productive as possible.

“Monke-Bay is well positioned. I will make this area a tourism hub. Through tourism, circulation of money will be high and our youths will be involved in different tourism related businesses. Cape Maclear will wear a new face.

“While I am in support of the current program of technical colleges, it will be very important to equip the youths financially so as to enable them establish themselves in different fields, be it carpentry, welding, or merchanics,” said Kazembe.

“I know some of you are involved in bicycle taxi. But be assured that very soon you will have motorcycles,” he added amid ululation from the highly charged youths.

On health, Kazembe expressed worry over long distances that people walk to access health services.

“I will make sure that every village has under-five clinic. This is not just campaign talk, you can ask people from Guma and Chirombo Villages, they have it now through my initiative.” He said.

Since Kazembe came on the political scene to register his interest to vie for parliament seat in the constituency, the area has seen more people having much interest to vote owing to his philanthropist approach.

Meanwhile, cognizant of the fact that access to clean safe water is not a privilege but a birthright, Hon Kazembe has drilled two boreholes in forgotten places of Kanyenga and Nankhwali villages where people were suffering. He continues to drill boreholes to villages where there are water problems.

Hon Kazembe also bought and donated house for teacher’s habitation at Nselema Primary school. He is currently building a school block at Luwi Primary school in Kasankha village where students are currently learning under a tree—using stones as chairs. He is also helping in rebuilding houses which were gutted down by fire in Mbvunguti Village.

In the health sector, Hon. Kazembe helps with transportation of patients from far away villages to undergo medical treatment at MonkeyBay hospital. He also encourages and provides transport for rural women to undergo cervical cancer testing at MonkeyBay Hospital. Hon Kazembe is also passionate about safe motherhood such that he funds Mobile maternal checkups whereby nurses visit expectant mothers in remote areas for checkups and treatment.