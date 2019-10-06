Maseko Ngoni paramount chief Gomani V falls sick

The Maseko Ngoni paramount chief Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V is currently receiving medical treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe where he was rushed to on Saturday, Ministry of Local Government Public Relations Officer Muhlabase Mughogho has confirmed.

However, in an interview with Zodiak radio Mughogho did not disclose what the Ngoni chief, popularly known as Ngwenyama among the Maseko Ngoni, is suffering from.

Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V is expected to tie the knot with his sweetheart, Rishaladza Khanyisa Mathebula in November 2019.

The Vice President of the country Everton Chimulirenji was the first senior government official to cheer him at the hospital yesterday.

But his presence at the hospital triggered speculations that senior government officer might be unwell as he was escorted by heavy security detail.