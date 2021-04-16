Martha Chizuma next ACB Tsar

After strenuous interviews for the position of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) CB Czar; Ombudsman Martha Chizuma emerged tops, Malawian Watchdog as learnt.

Chizuma is not only the people’s choice but its also understood that she nailed the interviews as well, beating 9 males for the competitive role.

According to scores that we have seen; Justice Anthony Kamanga [ Rtd] came a distant second, almost neck to neck with Wellington Kazembe, who was third.