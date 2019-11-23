Mangochi Residents plot to beat MP

The story of the late Ben refuses to die down. Ben was thrown into Lake Malawi by Labani Mhone at Mtola village in Mangochi. He died!

The villagers have been angered with the arrests of their fellow villagers who were hauled before the Second grade magistrate court at Mangochi and were sentenced to four years imprisonment. The villagers are upset with their Member of Parliament, Hon Chambo who played a crucial role in the conviction of the suspects.