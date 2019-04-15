Mangochi Monke-Bay shadow MP Gerald Kazembe for empowernment of rural people

MANGOCHI-As Malawians gears for the next general elections, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shadow Member of Parliament Gerald Kazembe has maintained his stance on empowerment of the rural people saying the living standard of the rural people is the real measure stick of any country’s progress.

According to Kazembe, there are some basic things that every citizen must have an access to but unfortunately in Mangochi Monkey-Bay constituency the situation leaves a lot to be desired.

“It is my priority to make sure that people in rural and remote areas have an access to basic services. I will make sure that people have an access to clean water, good health services, quality education. On quality education I will make sure that schools have enough learning blocks so as t deal with the issue of learning under the tree,” said Kazembe

Since he came on the scene to register his interest to vie for parliament seat in the constituency, the area has seen more people having much interest to vote owing to his philanthropist approach.

Meanwhile, cognizant of the fact that access to clean safe water is not a privilege but a birthright, Hon Kazembe has drilled two boreholes in forgotten places of Kanyenga and Nankhwali villages where people were suffering. He continues to drill boreholes to villages where there are water problems.

Hon Kazembe also bought and donated house for teacher’s habitation at Nselema Primary school. He is currently building a school block at Luwi Primary school in Kasankha village where students are currently learning under a tree—using stones as chairs. He is also helping in rebuilding houses which were gutted down by fire in Mbvunguti Village.

In the health sector, Hon. Kazembe helps with transportation of patients from far away villages to undergo medical treatment at MonkeyBay hospital. He also encourages and provides transport for rural women to undergo cervical cancer testing at MonkeyBay Hospital. Hon Kazembe is also passionate about safe motherhood such that he funds Mobile maternal checkups whereby nurses visit expectant mothers in remote areas for checkups and treatment.