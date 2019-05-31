Man stabs wife’s lover  to death 

Police in Ntcheu are keeping in custody a 36-year-old polygamist for stabbing to death his first wife’s lover.

According to Ntcheu police public relations officer Hastings Chigalu, the suspect Wales Kamphulu killed 34-year-old Boston Kadembo.

Chigalu said Kamphulu on Tuesday night went to the house of his second wife to spend some time.

“At around 12 am the next day, the suspect decided to go back home to his first wife where he found Kadembo having sex with the woman,” Chigalu said.

Kadembo tried to escape but it was too late as Kamphulu stabbed him on the chest and on the thigh with a knife.

Well-wishers took the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted by health personnel at Ntcheu District Hospital revealed that death was due to internal breeding and loss of blood.

Meanwhile, the suspect is expected to appear in court soon to answer a charge of murder which is contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code.