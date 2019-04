Man arrested for insulting modesty of Malawi First Lady Getrude Mutharika

The Malawi Police Service has confirmed the arrest of a person who allegedly likened the picture of First Lady Gertrude Mutharika to a cartoon.

The suspect identified as Tumpale Mwakibinga was arrested yesterday in Ndirande Township in Blantyre.

Mwakibinga allegedly posted the photos on social media platforms.