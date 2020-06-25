Malawi’s Local Govt Minister Ben Phiri bids farewell to Staff following election loss

Wrote Ben Phiri to his staff at Ministry of Local Government. Good morning Family

It is a new day that the Lord has made and surely we shall be glad in it .

When I came to the ministry I came with a Mission and God knows whether my mission has been accomplished or not , I wanted to work with all of you to make things happen .

I did my part and surely I couldn’t do everything . To some I was a bad Minister and yet to others a fair one and to a few a Good Minister . All those are just but perceptions and opinions which is ok . All I can say is I am going a happy man filled with joy that I came and now living having left a mark in the ministry

Today I bid farewell to all of you here . I may have made mistakes along the way trust me it may have been an error of judgement and not intentional and please accept my apology

One thing I have learnt thou is that you are a team that if given room you can help in turning this country into gold , you are a team that need support and shall surely advocate for such wherever I go

PS Kalemba and the headquarters team you were wonderful and can’t thank you enough . You were my Pastor and friend . If it pleases you to finish my awards until the end it’s ok , if not you may consider pushing the balance into the social account .

I shall always cherish your support family