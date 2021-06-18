Malawians trash Nyasa Times for attacking MCP political gladiator Gerald Kazembe

By Bright Thom Chideya

Malawians on the social media have angrily censured Nyasa Times for a failed attempt to tarnish the image of the rising politician in the Malawi Congress Party, Gerald Kazembe.

The Mangochi-Monkey Bay based politician Kazembe is at the center of the MCP renaissance in the eastern region and is much loved in the party and more importantly is much loved by President Lazarus Chakwera such that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party recently promoted him to become the Deputy Secretary General of the Party.

Sources within the MCP have confided in us that he is a rising political star in the party due to the busy schedule of his boss, Eisenhower Mkaka, who doubles as Minister of foreign Affairs arguing that he is more delegated to man the political front and he is a hard worker who is concerned with delivery of intended results.

And Nyasa Times, an online publication, has come under heavy fire, in what the commentators have argued as a paid article to destroy Kazembe politically.

They allege that Kazembe had a mishap with the law in 2009 when he was in the United States of America and as such, was not eligible to contest as Member of Parliament in 2019 as the Malawian law bars those who had issues with the law for the past seven (7) years.

“Assuming what the paper alleges is true, the incident happened in 2009 and this is 2021 more than 7 years has gone. Even in 2019 election when he contested, he was eligible as 7 years had passed and we have plenty of examples locally like Lucious Banda who made a comeback after 7 years had gone that time he was found on the wrong side of the law. Lucious Banda won the election after the comeback only to lose in the last election to Tony Ngalande,” said Joseph Chimombo who added “we know the motive behind the story is to con him (Kazembe) and hoodwink us Malawians to start hating him but unfortunately, it has backfired.”

Thomas Kalanje said “this is a smear campaign” before Aleke Anita added “this article” referring to the Nyasa Times story “is an example of paid ones.”

An investigation within the Nyasa Times team of reporters, has shown that such paid articles are done to extort or solicit money from those affected and such operations are championed by one of their money hungry reporter, Pius Nyondo.

“The owner of Nyasa Times, Mr. Chibaka must discipline the Youngman, Pius Nyondo. He is destroying the reputation of our paper with his love for unclean money. As most Malawians may be aware, he was involved in a similar scam and the victim then leaked the audio conversation on the bribe he (Pius) was soliciting and now he is at it again?

“Should we assume he runs these dishonorable errands with the blessings of Pastor Chibaka?” wondered a Nyasa Times reporter who bitterly lamented that ‘such naked propaganda destroys the reputation the paper has earned for itself for the past decades” and challenged Mr Chibaka to “remove this bad apple and/or nip this unprofessional conduct in the bud.”

