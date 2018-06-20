Malawi under-20 regroups Sunday

Malawi under-20 national football team Coach, Meke Mwase, has hinted that the junior Flames’ camp training might start on Sunday in Blantyre.

The junior Flames will regroup ahead of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against South Africa next month.

The junior Flames will travel to face South Africa’s Amajita on July 13 before hosting them a week later at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Mwase said Football Association of Malawi (Fam) secretariat will release names of those who will make it into the squad later this week.

Mwase hinted that he might beef up the squad so as to increase chances of beating South Africa.

He said, despite starting training late, he is not worried as the technical panel is monitoring the team’s players at their respective clubs.

Meanwhile, Fam General Secretary, Alfred Gunda, has said they want to secure a friendly for the junior Flames in readiness for South Africa.

The junior Flames beat Angola 4-2 on goal aggregate to qualify for the third and final round.

The overall winner between Malawi and South Africa will qualify for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations finals scheduled for Niger next year.