Malawi top Human Rights Activists Mtambo, Trapence and Sembeleka released on bail

Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Wednesday granted bail to three Human Rights Activists operating under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

HRDC leaders Timothy Mtambo,Gift Trapence and Reverend MacDonald Sembereka have vowed to continue fighting for the rights of the citizenry in the country.

The magistrate said the state did not prove beyond reasonable doubt why the trio needed not to be granted bail.

”This movement will not be stopped by anybody. This movement is heavenly movement. We are soldiers for peace, freedom and justice. We are going to hold these values dearly. Nthawi yoti tisinthe Malawi yakwana. Thank you for your support when we were in police custody. The law of gravity states that what goes up must come down” said Mtambo after being released.

They were arrested for allegedly inciting violence by threatening to shutdown State residences if President Peter Mutharika does not fire MEC Commissioners and assent to electoral reform bills.