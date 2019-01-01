Malawi Top Editor Idriss Ali Nasser delivers New Year Message

Dear Malawi,
Saulosi Chilima is not the author of your misery. Lazarus Chakwera is not an existential threat to a better Malawi. These two are well-meaning Malawians, currently your best alternatives at a chance of renewal to the politics and actualization of the Malawian dream.
The authors of your misery are those intending to make the 2019 election a series of personal attacks on the leading opposition leaders, without advancing policy for prosperity because they have none.
The principal author of your misery—and the threat to a new Malawi—is a party bereft of new ideas, innovation and alternative policy proposals meant to drive the country forward.
A clear and present existential threat to Malawi is a party asking you to vote for a leader who is clearly not fit for purpose.
A fit-for-purpose leader must be motivated and driven by BIG IDEAS on how they intend to transform the country. That leader must themselves be excited by the possibility of creating a new, functional Malawi. In seeking that leader, we must be alive to the fact that human capacity has limitations. At 82—long past the prescribed retirement age for civil servants in Malawi—anyone’s capacity to grapple with an solve Malawi’s numerous problems is vastly diminished. It’s also hard to be excited about creating a future when you know that you won’t be around when it actualizes.
In 2014, someone campaigned on the BIG IDEA that they were Bingu’s brother. 2019 cannot be a year of sentiments.
May the dream of a better Malawi come true.
Idriss Ali Nasser
