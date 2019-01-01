Malawi Top Editor Idriss Ali Nasser delivers New Year Message

Dear Malawi,

Saulosi Chilima is not the author of your misery. Lazarus Chakwera is not an existential threat to a better Malawi. These two are well-meaning Malawians, currently your best alternatives at a chance of renewal to the politics and actualization of the Malawian dream.

The authors of your misery are those intending to make the 2019 election a series of personal attacks on the leading opposition leaders, without advancing policy for prosperity because they have none.