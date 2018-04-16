Malawi state house security chief Norman Chisale murdered ACB Director Njaunji

INTRODUCTION

Let’s begin by introduction. Norman Paulos Chisale is a close friend to Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration), Duncan Mwapasa.

He is also a husband to Commissioner Chisale of Malawi Police.

Norman Chisale is among President Peter Mutharika’s closest. He is the Chief of State House Security. Nothing can reach Mutharika without going through him.

It is believed that his influences were felt in the appointment choices Mutharika has made in the past including that of Duncan Mwapasa.

THE ROLE NORMAN CHISALE PLAYED ON NJAUNJU MURDER IS EXPOSED

September 05, 2016

INTRODUCTION

Let’s begin by introduction. Norman Paulos Chisale is a close friend to Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration), Duncan Mwapasa.

He is also a husband to Commissioner Chisale of Malawi Police.

Norman Chisale is among President Peter Mutharika’s closest. He is the Chief of State House Security. Nothing can reach Mutharika without going through him.

It is believed that his influences were felt in the appointment choices Mutharika has made in the past including that of Duncan Mwapasa.

BACK GROUND

President Peter Mutharika was to have an audience with the Anti Corruption Bureau.

He indicated his readiness for credible investigations on core members of his “empire” as that would prop credibility of his rule.

The ACB always have piles of information on people working in private and government agencies. They even have those of State House.

But during this period, they were overwhelmed with accusations on one State House man, Norman Chisale.

For record purposes, a dossier was compiled titled Norman Chisale.

Mutharika had indicated his interest to peruse the document.

Our information says there was nothing pretty special on picking Chisale other than the overwhelming evidence of his looting.

Mutharika, having indicated a desire to be kept abreast of corrupt activities, and having indicated to keep his words, he was to receive the document that afternoon.

The dossier contained how Chisale (within just a year of working as State House Chief Bodyguard to President Mutharika) had accumulated the following

1) A Lodge in Mangochi

2) A Mansion in BCA Hills in Blantyre

3) A Hummer H3 silver

4) A Toyota fortuner 2014 model black

5) A Toyota V8 meltalic grayish in colour

6) Four Red Mini coupers

7) Five Toyota quantum minibuses direct from South Africa

8) one White Mercedes Benz C 200 Latest model

9) Five Toyota D4D

10 Eight White Ford Ranger Sport cars

10) Four Trucks

11) Three Passenger buses

12) Two Nissan Tilda Latino

13 Toyota Collora (previously owned by Mutharika Chef)

14 Audi A6L 14.

The secret dossier was sent to President Peter Mutharika for perusal.

The said assets amounted to MK 320 million.

ACB had established at that time Chisale was a civil servant grade PS3 and was receiving a salary of less than MK10 million a year.

So there had to be an equation. Only Chisale could explain.

The dossier also had information which implicated Mutharika’s body guard in the mysterious procurement of a second hand presidential motor home, which was bought twice its actual price from South Africa.

THE DOSSIER

After the ACB completed compiling the dossier, they sent it to President Mutharika.

At the State House the confidential rapport landed into the hands of a junior security Superintendent Dingani Njolomole.

As by procedure, all going to the President have be read by the security people.

Njolomole formerly Director of Police Operations at Mulanje Police was at the waiting room that day, where all the documents to the President first reach to be examined before being forwarded to the H.E. Mutharika.

He informed his boss, who happened to be Norman Paulos Chisale of a confidential dossier from the ACB cataloguing his secret laundering.

Chisale grabbed the dossier.

Their quick investigations revealed that a copy of it was at the ACB. Further investigations revealed that that copy was in a car being driven by Issa Njaunju.

A quick decision was made to eliminate the document and people suspected to have been involved in the collecting of the information in the dossier.

WHAT CHISALE DID

He linked up with some members of the ACB to investigate the document. He also linked up with the NIB and Police Services and their built rings.

The first to be hunted was Lucas Kondowe the ACB Director. Coincidentally Kondowe was scheduled to meet Mutharika somewhere same week. And the fears grew.

A secret man hunt for Kondowe was launched by the boys, night and day. His movements were surveyed.

Without wasting time, Chisale also sought the assistance of his in law working at Malawi Police who had to be arrested later on in connection to the Njaunju but now mysteriously set free.

People at ACB have a habit of exchanging company cars.

On the day of Njaunju’s murder, Kondowe was driving another car.

Njaunju was driving a car, suspected to be occasionally used by Kondowe.

The killers had not time to study their prey.

Their mission was carried out successfully. But instead of assassinating Kondowe, they killed an innocent man, Njaunju.

A mistaken identity.

STRANGE INCIDENTS AFTER NJAUNJU WAS MURDERED

1 Just after Issa Njaunju was murdered and his body discovered, an offer of MK 1 million was made that those with information, which could lead to the arrest of Njaunju murder would get. The offer was made by Chisale who is Mutharika personal body guard.

This offer was a trap which Chisale wanted to see if someone really knew what had happened for Njaunju to be murdered.

If anyone came up with information which was accurate and could lead in tracing Chisale who in this case was behind the murder of Njaunju,. That person was going to be killed right away and the truth would never be known about the murder of Njaunju.

2 An in-law to Chisale who is a brother to his wife Commissioner Chisale was arrested. It later transpired that the phone which Njaunju was using before his death was sold somewhere and the seller was Chisale’s in law who is also a police officer based in Lilongwe.

3 Before his arrest, this same police officer was boosting to his friends at a drinking joint that he knew the thugs behind the killing of Njaunju.

Some people tipped the police and he was arrested just to save face. He was later released by the police which Chisale controls much through his friend, Duncan Mwapasa, the Deputy IG administration.

EVIDENCE THAT NJAUNJU WAS MURDERED BY A SENIOR STATE HOUSE PERSON

The police carried out their investigations but later froze them.

The Police investigations did establish that Chisale is the main man on Njaunju murder. But the police are powerless now after discovering Chisale’s linkages and connections.

The arrest and the release of a police officer who later turned out to be Chisale’s brother raised eye brows of the investigators.

The predicament of Njaunju’s phone.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Duncan Mwapasa and Chisale are friends. There is no way Mwapasa can allow Chisale to be arrested because they are connected.