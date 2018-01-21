Malawi spent force politicians BJ, Lipenga, Phoya join DPP

LUNZU, BLANTYRE (Malawian Watchdog)—Tried but proven useless Malawian politicians Brown James Mpinganjira, Ken Lipenga and Henry Phoya have officially joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

President Mutharika has welcomed these nomadic politicians a while ago at a rally currently underway at Lunzu in Blantyre where the ruling DPP officials are taking turns to castigate Dr Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

‘We have joined DPP out of our own volition,” said Mpinganjira on behalf of his fellow new entrants.

The road to 2019 elections appears to be getting interesting with major parties DPP and MCP repositioning themselves by poaching politicians from other parties.