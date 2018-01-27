Malawi rape song rapper Chavura out on bail

The infamous Rape song maker, Chavura, is now out on bail. He appeared at Lilongwe Magistrate Court together with his lawyer, Nicely Msowoya of Msowoya & Associates for bail hearing. Charged with Producing obscene material contrary to section 179 (1) (a) of the Penal Code, the rapper is finally out of the cooler in a trial that has largely been shunned by the same activists that called for his arrest.

Since his arrest, he was on remand at Maula prison in Lilongwe. Now a free man, waiting for trial, bail conditions, according to his lawyer, includes first, deposit of MK50, 000, second, surgeries bonded in a non-cash amount of MK200, 000 each and lastly, report to Blantyre Police every Thursday.