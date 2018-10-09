Malawi Radio personality ‘Ada Manda’ eyes parliamentary seat

Radio 2 FM Radio personality, Chris ‘Ada Manda’ has expressed interest to contest parliamentary post contest in Blantyre City East constituency during the forthcoming 2019 Tripartite Elections on Democratic Progressive Party-DPP ticket.

He faces Alex Chimwala in the party’s primary elections slated on 15 October in Machinjri-Township at Nkolokoti Primary School Ground.

The 48 year old, who is also the General Secretary of Southern Region Masters of Ceremonies Association-SOMACA, confirmed yesterday claiming that chiefs and people approached him to represent them to the august house.

He said: “People have been calling me and approaching me to represent them to this area. They say, since I have familiar with this area and I have investment and supporting in many ways. I am also popular and reputable. I had to listen to them to their wish as God’s time is the best. God uses people to talk to someone. I had to sit down and nodded. I have overwhelming support from the grass roots, I am capable to serve.

I am good record and develop the area. The richest constituency and will bank on the Asians to assist in the in developing the area. Together we can achieve something. I will source funds to elect street lights along Machinjiri Township.” He said.

The constituency is in the hands of Noel Masangwi who floored former Ministry John Bande who joined People Party from DPP. Masangwi recently ditched DPP to join Transformation Party-UTM.

Reports indicate that Bande will contest as independent rumours were rife to join a party. However, he could not confirm or deny when contacted.

According to Manda, once I succeed during the primary elections, officially give out my manifestoes. He said among others, will persuade business persons to assist me develop the area in health and work with working team.

“Once I am elected, I will set up a twenty one team to foster development and support the development conscious party of Professor Peter Mutharika” He said.

The church Chairman of St Augustine Anglican Church cum entrepreneur, has assured the electorate to transform the area and improve the welfare of people.

He is also a musician famed by his song, Ilala and Director of Overseas Adverting Agency.

However, he has condemned critics against attacking the DPP led government saying Mutharika has delivered beyond expectation.

He comes from Likoma where he contested in Island in the parliamentary race in 2009 and 2014 respectively and lost in the general elections.