Malawi President’s presence at opening of community college attracts redicule from Zambians

President Peter Mutharika was the subject of ridicule in Zambia on Monday after opening a community college.

Mutharika on Monday opened Community Technical College in Chitipa District saying his government is establishing community colleges to empower youth with skills which will allow them to create their own businesses and empower the youth to create jobs for others.

The Malawi said the aim is to have a skilled labour force that can make Malawi rise like Germany, Malaysia and Singapore.

But Zambians were not interested in any of that when they saw pictures of Mutharika opening the college on popular Facebook page Mwebantu.

They ridiculed Mutharika for travelling to Chitipa to open a community college.

“He should also come and officiate the opening of my toilet which is under construction after the old one was demolished by the fire fighter guys wen a kids wapa neighbor fell in it,” wrote Dean Nelson Sichilongo.

“Soon he will commission lake Malawi,” Fidel Vicarius Safeli said.

Geofry Mtonga said: That’s is a small issue, there is nothing wrong but that duty is for honourable Not his excellent MP in short. Thanks,”

The Zambians also mocked the structure saying it looked like a house not a college. However, Malawians commenting wondered why the Zambians are obsessed with Malawi.

Mallick Mnela said: The way some Zambians judge a country based on a few buildings smacks of ignorance of the highest order. Why not mind your damn business?! At least we are transitioning from no community colleges. To us it means a lot. It’s our tax, our trash. Why the wahala? Get a life and get to mind your damn business!