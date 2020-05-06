Malawi Presidential candidate Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s nomination speech

Fellow Citizens,

We gather here today as one nation because we have a date with destiny. As you know, many dark forces have labored to prevent this election, but they have failed, because no force on earth can stop the change God has decreed for us.

For 26 years, Malawi’s wealth has been plundered, its institutions paralyzed, and its citizens impoverished by a toxic dynasty of two families, but God has given us another chance to choose change. THAT is destiny.

For 26 years, Malawi’s democracy has been hijacked by cheats whose hold on power is built on fraudulent elections, violent campaigns, tribal voting, and minority rule, but God has given us this fresh election to restore every voter’s power to bring change and every voter’s right to enjoy its fruits. THAT is destiny.

For 26 years, Malawi’s Vice-Presidents have been mistreated, underutilized, harassed, and slandered, but God has given us Dr. Chilima, whose courage has confronted this disease and answered the call to cure it on behalf of all Malawians. THAT is destiny.

For 26 years, Malawi’s political parties and leaders have forged enmities and their followers have had disputes so bitter that it has become impossible to find common ground, but God has given us this Tonse Alliance of 9 parties to tear down the walls that divide us and build the bridges needed to unite us. THAT is destiny.

Our destiny is Malawi Watsopano Okomela TONSE. That is what you deserve.

It is a destiny that has survived six years of broken promises from a president who has failed to govern. It is a destiny that has survived the acrimony of the 2019 campaign and the robbery of the 2019 elections. It is a destiny that has survived the lawlessness of this Malawi Electoral Commission. It is a destiny that has survived a year of civil unrest and violence. It is a destiny that has survived twelve months of court battles. It is a destiny that has survived attempts to bribe judges and pervert justice. It is a destiny that has survived petrol bombs, teargas, and arbitrary arrests. It is a destiny that has survived a pandemic threat and the abuse of public offices and resources in the middle of it.

This dream of a New Malawi is what binds us together. It is what has brought me and Saulos together, not as rivals, and not even as candidate and Runningmate, but as partners in the service of Malawi. Together, let us reach our destiny by casting and protecting every vote on July 2, so that on July 6th, we can mark the start of our 3rd Independence by inaugurating the Chakwera-Chilima presidency.