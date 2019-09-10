Malawi President faulted for abandoning central, northern region

Political analysts have taken a swipe at President Peter Mutharika for concentrating in the Southern Region since he was declared winner of the May 21 elections.

Mzuzu based political analyst, George Phiri, said the president’s absence in the central and northern region is worrisome as it is sending wrong message that the president is afraid of something.

“Why is he confined in the south? Why in Nsanje and not in Karonga, Chitipa, Nkhata-Bay, Mzimba? The president must extend his political rallies to other regions if he really feels that he is the president of the country,” said Phiri.

Chancellor College based Political analyst Ernest Thindwa says the president’s motive is to give confidence the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters in the region which happens to be the party’s stronghold.

Thindwa says since Mutharika was declared winner of the May 21 elections, DPP has been inactive and on the retreat in the face of the political tension emanating from the disputed elections.

Reacting, DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the president’s rallies started in the south and soon, will be conducted in the central and northern region.

“The president will be addressing meetings in the whole country. But this time around he is in the southern region, he is going around to thank people for giving him so many votes and secondly, inspecting development projects,” said Dausi.

Mutharika was declared winner of the disputed May 21 elections after amassing 38 percent of the total votes cast.