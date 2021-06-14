Malawi Pres. Lazarus Chakwera thunderously welcomed in Mangochi

Is the political pendulum really shifting in the Eastern region? Well, only time will tell, but if the thunderous welcome the people of Mangochi accorded President Lazarus Chakwera is anything to go by, then well, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), a political strategist has argued, appear to be striking the right chords.

Without much prior publicity, the Malawi leader, who is also President of MCP, stormed Mangochi roundabout only to be greeted by a historical sea of people who have surpassed the audience that greeted him during the campaign period at Mtakataka in Mangochi Monkey-Bay political jurisdiction in 2020.

“It was unprecedented. We honestly never expected such a warm and gigantic welcome. I think we are now hitting the right chords here,” said a top MCP strategist who requested anonymity.

President Chakwera, a Christian himself who has a Muslim as one of his advisors on religious affairs, was conspicuously delighted at the sight of the multitude. The Malawi leader spoke of his commitment to uniting Malawians as per his pledge during the campaign. He also told the people that he intends to make Malawi a permanently food secure country as evidenced by the bumper harvest the country has registered courtesy of good rains and of course, the flagship Affordable Input Programme (AIP).

Honored to make the presidential welcoming remarks was Gerald Kazembe, the Deputy Secretary-General of the party (MCP). Kazembe, who others within the MCP rank and file are accrediting for the vibrancy of the party in the eastern region, told the President that the great multitude welcoming him was testimony on how the political ground is shifting in the region.

He told the crowd that it is President Chakwera who will develop the region others having failed so to do.