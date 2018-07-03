Malawi politics: DPP convention produces living ancestors, criminals as top leaders

BLANTYRE—The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elective conference has left many Malawians baffled as top leadership has been dominated by people who are old enough to be in heaven and be our ancestors not leaders.

The party, which has a good number of young and brilliant minds, saw ageing Peter Mutharika going unopposed on the party’s presidential position thereby becoming an automatic torchbearer of the ruling party in 2019.

Mutharika was recently criticized and asked to pave way for young minds to take over saying the leader is too old to govern beyond 2019.

Calista Mutharika, wife to the incumbent’s late brother, was the first person to agitate for change of leadership in the ruling DPP and she opted for Vice President Saulos Chilima to take over.

At the convention, ageing Goodal Gondwe, also went unopposed and recycled politician Uladi Mussa won the Vice Presidency for the Central region.

George Chaponda withdrew from the veep race for the South at an eleventh hour, leaving the battle among Henry Mussa, Kondwani Nankhumwa, and Joseph Mwanamveka.

Ironically, Mwanamveka and Nankhumwa have a history of corruption. However, Henry Mussa, who is at least clean has no blessings from Mutharika.

Mutharika is always associated with corrupt government officials hence his negative attitude towards Mussa.

Other important positions have gone to criminals such as Ben Phiri.

In recent months, DPP has faced serious divisions and infighting that saw Vice- President Saulos Chilima pulling out from challenging his boss Mutharika or anybody in the party.