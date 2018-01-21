Malawi Politics: Chanco MCP wing has new President; Yongo Wa Yongo

MCP Diaspora forum congratulates Chanco MCP Wing newly elected President Emmanuel Mwanyongo

“Let us congratulate this young man:

Emmanuel Mwanyongo for being elected the President for Chanco MCP Wing

He has chosen a great path in politics. Engagement starts from the grassroots and people build up to become great leaders in the society. Great job young man and stay focused. Concentrate on your job to win the party support and more importantly support the current party leadership. Success comes with determination and focus on set goals to achieve that which seems unachievable