Malawi Political analyst asks Atupele to tell Malawians if UDF has been swallowed by DPP

UDF AND ATUPELE MULUZI MUST COME INTO THE OPEN IF AT ALL THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS BEEN SWALLOWED BY DPP AND PETER MUTHARIKA:

MAENGA GROUP come to you leader of UDF Mr. Atupele Austin Muluzi and your entire executive committee with a question to find out what exactly is happening with your party?

You contested elections in 2014 as a presidential candidate of your party where you came out a distant 4th with a handful of members of parliament.

Immediately after electoral results were announced we got surprised that you went sole into the government of another party as a cabinet minister.

Your party UDF and those that support you were left mum without any explanation as to why you chose to dump your party and perched yourself in a different political party?

There is outcry in the party with some sober senior members branding your sole move as being politics of appeasement, they say you have abandoned “Agenda for Change of Ung’onoung’ono” because you are protecting your father and founder of UDF from prosecution.

Others are saying Peter Mutharika out of fear with what happened to his brother could not stomach the wrangle and enemity that stood between your father and his elder late brother Bingu Wa Mutharika.

Rumour is also leaking that Peter Mutharika intend to make you his running mate in 2019 hence your persistence abandoning your party for DPP.

All the above can be rhetorical and frenzy but whatever the truth is MAENGA would like to share with you some tentative points that may inject some sense in your political career.

You are a luckiest politician who is sympathized by every government that comes after Bingu Wa Mutharika. Under People’s Party Joyce Banda appointed you in her cabinet and Peter Mutharika has done likewise.

As an activist of “Agenda for Change” wouldn’t it be best for you to stand as your own man with your own ideology? DPP is a breakaway party that got abortion from your father’s party that you now lead.

If Peter Mutharika and DPP wanted to mend bridges with your father and give back what is of your father by picking you up, was is not better for Peter Mutharika to disband DPP and rejoin UDF as a token of bridging the enemity gap that his brother created against your father?

From the look of things and circumstances at hand it seems it is you and your father that went to Peter Mutharika to beg for his mercy so that the enemity between the Mutharikas and the Muluzi which victimized you to Maula prison be eased.

Many are saying you have sacrificed UDF to save your father from corruption case that late Bingu Wa Mutharika opened to torture and incarcerate your father Muluzi senior.

If all these are wrong, what type of alliance that involves only one person in the entire party? Your die-hard staunch member of parliament Lucius Banda is being victimized by Peter Mutharika and DPP while you watch. You have not at any time defended your legislator who is a bonafide member standing for the party up todate.

Your age and name has an advantage on the political arena of Malawi but whoever advised you to take this path wronged you because either way your political career may survive but your political party is doomed. Else your political career is ruined in exchange for the survival and existence of UDF.

We are advocating for a better Malawi and our duty is to go around helping groups and political parties realize their faultlines for mending and correction.

We have advised DPP and Peter Mutharika, we are just coming from MCP and its leader Lazarus Chakwera. We will not do our nation justice by sidelining you and the party that ushered multiparty democracy in our nation.

No citizen, be your supporter or mere citizen will or is understanding the jigsaw puzzle you are trying to solve here.

Political secrets are always unearthed out of events. Events surrounding your love with DPP and Peter Mutharika reveal you and undress everything you are trying to hide.

Do you think Eastern region will support you as an individual or support you as a leader of the yellow party when out of the entire National Executive Committee only you is appointed into the cabinet and no-one has been appointed to diplomatic mission or posted elsewhere within the arms of state?

You have betrayed the prospects of the future of your own party and your attitude has destroyed the good name UDF had in the minds of many.

Even if Peter Mutharika is to handover power into your hands whenever he deems necessary are you going to a DPP candidate or UDF?

You have disgraced all the youth that had a great hope in you for lacking direction of the political future of your career.

We know where you are, you are as confused as we are. This is the confusion that your supporters have too.

There is no sane politician that abandons his own entity and go to serve other people’s entity even if the presidency on the other side is cheap and easy to get.

Being a lawyer you must be far from understanding political philosophy of the present age.

Recently Malawi demanded the tabling of 50+1 electoral reform bill. Your substitute party DPP had no voice but to seek a hand of other political parties where they ended up dining with its greatest enemy “party” of Joyce Banda.

If this pressure persist in the run up to elections DPP and Peter Mutharika are ready to form further alliances where running mates or vice president will come from.

You will regret this in future. Politics of today is not politics of the past. You need to wake up. If you are eyeing the presidency of the Republic be your own man and revamp your father’s party or create your own.

The path you have taken with DPP and Peter Mutharika is suicidal. Just like you know in politics there are no permanent enemies but you must be assured in politics there are permanent fools who act like flies following the coffin to the grave.

Read between the lines comrade Atupele and understand the demographics of our politics otherwise you may be dumped unknowingly.

We do not want to hear your father coming from retirement giving notations of “Shubu chopopa ndekha chindichimwe kuphwetsa”?.

A week ago one of our member who happens to be your supporter penned you, in his petition similar questions are raised; this shows there is anger out there and many are wondering of your move from yellow to blue.

The gerontocrats can deceive you that they are teaching you leadership qualities but what school of leadership have you learnt apart from you being contaminated with corruption and state looting?

The poverty that is in this country taking in mind that all citizens know that we are suffering because the government we have now is of thieves, looters and corruption, what makes you think that when the chopping knife comes it will spare you?

Comrade Atupele Muluzi you owe this nation an explanation if your political career is to be preserved or kept intact, otherwise the chess game you are playing will end up with checkmate.

Malawians are not sleeping in 2018. We are not who we were in 1994, we have not been the same in 2004 and believe you me we are not going to be the same come 2019.

Time to rethink is now.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian

MALAWI ENGAGEMENT GROUP [MAENGA]

hope of Malawi is on the youth of vision not the rest.