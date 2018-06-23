Malawi Police turns into DPP paramilitary

MZUZU—Malawi Police is increasingly becoming a ruling party’s entity by continuing taking order from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to assault those perceived to be against the Peter Mutharika administration which is being accused of incompetence and irresponsiveness to burning issues haunting the country.

Two days after the police intimidated Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia, the police were at it again yesterday morning as Police Officers in Mzuzu assaulted two reporters of Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) assigned to cover the riots between the law enforces and vendors in the city.

The two reporters are Musase Cheyo and Towera Kumwenda.

According to information at hand, chaos erupted in the city as the police were chasing vendors who were plying trade in unauthorized places following an order by Mzuzu City Council.

Armed police officers used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the vendors plying trade along the M1 road. In retaliation the vendors ganged up and started pelting stones at the law enforces resulting to running battles.

The chaotic scenes attracted the attention of the two reporters who rushed to the scene and started taking photos of the violent acts.

The development angered the police officers who retaliated in anger by assaulting the two reporters while on duty, leaving them with bruises on the face.

Speaking to Times Television, the two reporters said they were severely beaten though they sought permission from the public relations officer of Mzuzu Police.

The two reporters were treated as outpatients at Mzuzu Health Centre.

Recently, the Police were also seen at parliament literary taking no action when the DPP cadets were harassing officials of Chilima movement.

Commenting on facebook, people say it is not a surprise to see the police behaving in that way saying recruitment process has been favouring those from the Lhomwe belt.