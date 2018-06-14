Malawi parliament bemoans rampant corruption in Mutharika administration

LILONGWE—Malawi’s powerful and influential Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has bemoaned the continued corruption in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration despite efforts by different sectors to end the vice.

The parliamentary committee says civil servants continue to plunder public money through dubious sourcing of goods and services.

The chairperson of PAC Alekeni Menyani told parliament on Wednesday that for instance, the Immigration department paid out a staggering K2.7 billion for what he described as bogus substandard goods.

“They (controlling officers) do this because they are not punished. The public sector has degenerated into lawlessness and chaos as far as public money is concerned,” he said.

Menyani said there was need for the chief secretary to take stern measures against those who disregard the public procurement Act when sourcing goods and services.

The committee’s remarks come amid public outcry on the acquittal of former agriculture minister George Chaponda by the High Court in Zomba.

Chaponda was answering three charges in relation to Zambia maize procurement saga but he was found with no case to answer in all charges, a judgment which left everyone mouth agape.

Mutharika’s long time chora boy Ben Phiri has also become a millionaire overtime, to the extent of donating an ambulance worth K25 million and sponsoring a sports trophy to the tune of K10 million.