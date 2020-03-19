Malawi new Cabinet released: 19th March, 2020

His Excellency the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, has appointed a new Cabinet. The appointments are with effect from 16th March, 2020.

1. His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika,

President of the Republic of Malawi, Minister of

Defence, Commander-In-Chief of the Malawi Defence

Force.

• Honourable Chipiliro Mpinganjira, M.P., Deputy Minister of Defence.

2. Honourable Everton Herbert Chimulirenji, Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events.

3. Honourable Joseph Mwanamvekha, M.P., Minister of

Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

4. Honourable Dr. William Susuwele-Banda, M.P., Minister of

Education, Science and Technology.

• Honourable Ismail Rizzq Mkumba, M.P., Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology.

5. Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa, M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

6. Honourable Francis Kasaila, M.P., Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

• Honourable Chimwemwe Chipungu, M.P., Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

7. Honourable Bright Msaka, S.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

8. Honourable Ralph Jooma, M.P., Minister of Transport and Public Infrastructure.

9. Honourable Charles Mchacha, M.P., Minister of Irrigation and Water Development.

• Honourable Esther Majaza, M.P., Deputy Minister of Irrigation and Water Development.

10. Honourable Benson Malunga Phiri, M.P., Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

• Honourable Grezelder Jeffrey, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

11. Honourable Ibrahim Salim Bagus, M.P, Minister of

Industry, Trade and Tourism.

• Honourable Kenneth Ndovie, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.

12. Honourable Kamlepo Kalua, M.P., Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

13. Honourable Mary Thom Navicha, M.P., Minister of

Gender, Child Development and Community Development.

• Honourable Grace Kwelepeta, M.P., Deputy

Minister of Gender, Child Development and Community Development.

14. Honourable Symon Vuwa Kaunda, M.P., Minister of Environment, Tourism and Wildlife.

15. Honourable Lilian Patel, M. P., Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation.

16. Honourable Francis Phiso, M.P., Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

• Honourable Martha Chiuluntha Ngwira, M.P., Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

17. Honourable Mary Clara Makungwa, Minister of Population Planning and Social Welfare.

18. Honourable Jappie Chancy Mtuwa Mhango, M.P., Minister of Health.

19. Honourable Nicholas Dausi, M.P., Minister of Homeland

Security.

20. Honourable Mark Michael Botomani, M.P., Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology.

21. Honourable Atupele Muluzi, Minister of Energy.

22. Honourable Henry Chimunthu Banda, M.P., Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.

• Honourable Welani Chilenga, M.P., Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Mining.

23. Honourable Clement Chiwaya, Minister of Persons with Disability and the Elderly.