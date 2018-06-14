Malawi: Mutharika, Chilima stole huge elephant, still looking for where to hide it

It is common knowledge that President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rigged the 2014 elections, and vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima was the main actor in the clandestine deal. The mistake was that they missed the target. Mutharika and Chilima stole the huge elephant instead of the young one, and are still looking for a place to hide it.

Malawians, maybe you don’t know, the problem that the country is facing today is the legitimacy of its leadership. The leadership of Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party is illegitimate. As I said after the stolen election in May 2014 Mutharika and his DPP stole an elephant that is too huge to hide and almost four years after he stole that elephant he is still looking for a place to hide it. In order to look for a place to hide it, Mutharika is paying the price for reminding the public that, the elephant cannot be hidden in the state house.

Using Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to pounce on Times Group, the perceived DPP fierce critic, is a tactic this illegitimate regime uses to silence its critics for stealing the huge elephant. Mutharika and his DPP thought by stealing elections with the help of Dr. Chilima was a done deal and the majority of the citizens will just accept it as they have done before.

Using MRA to impound vehicles belonging to Lewis Ngalande, who is against your DPP’s candidature, is laughable and cowardly. This is concrete proof that the tax collecting body has lost its focus and now it’s on a hunting expeditions and has no idea which way to take in order to apprehend the real culprits. Should we say MRA has realized that Lewis Ngalande bypassed them just because he has dumped the DPP? So it’s safe to conclude that all government officials have the magic to make MRA blind, and as such they are enjoying amnesty they do not deserve.

Mr. President, Malawians are tired of these childish political games. The savage verbal attack on Hon. Patricia Kaliati by your uncultured governor Charles Mchacha in your presence was a cowardly act that should be condemned by all democracy and freedom loving Malawians. That actually reminded Malawians about the huge elephant you stole, which up to now you are still looking for a place to hide.

Mr. Mutharika, the sour relationship between you and the vice president Saulos Chilima is also a clear testimony that you stole a huge elephant. It happens like that even in robbery, when they steal money beyond their expectation. They resort to killing each other and the leader of the gang becomes powerless. That is the situation you are in Mr. Mutharika.

As for Chilima, I say sorry because the situation you are in is a price for orchestrating a nasty deal. Let I just remind you what you said at Masintha ground in Lilongwe, and this is what you said: “Tikakumana mumakomputer momwemo”. You said this to emphasize your technology magic. But it’s not over, you are still young and energetic. You have what it takes to lead the country but not 2019, ofcourse this topic must be saved for another day.

Sitilitha Mpembenji is Malawian Watchdog senior editor based in United States of America