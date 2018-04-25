Malawi Muslim Community condemns ruling DPP for attacking their faith   

OPEN LETTER TO THE DEMOCRATIC PROGRESSIVE PARTY, MALAWIDATE: 25/04/2018

RE: CONDEMNATION OF CALLOUS REMARKS BY MR JULIUS PAIPI, DPP EASTERN REGIONAL GOVERNOR ON MALAWI MUSLIMS.

On behalf of Malawian Muslims, and in my capacity as Secretary General of the Malawi Muslim Community in the United Kingdom, I would like to condemn the egregious and callous remarks propounded by Mr Julius Paipi, DPP Governor for the Eastern Religion , at a rally held recently in the populous district of Mangochi.

What the DPP Regional governor alleged against Muslims in Malawi is not worth quoting or repeating because doing so would be giving credence to disgusting annotations which have no place in modern day society, let alone modern day Malawi.

As bonafide citizens of Malawi, Malawian Muslims have the right to seek any political office through any party of their choice under the democratic processes instituted by the Malawi Constitution. Conversely, every Malawian has got the freedom and right to choose any anyone to represent them regardless of their religious inclination. These freedoms of choice are enshrined in the supreme constitution of the land.

Perhaps Mr Paipi needs to be reminded that Malawi is a secular state, as such, politics of religion has no place in such a state. Mr Paipi also needs to be schooled on the fact that many families in Malawi, especially in his region which he claims to govern under the ruling DPP, are of mixed religious heritage. Indeed it is not uncommon to find that numerous families have both Muslim and Christian members. Throughout the Eastern region, we find churches and mosques built side by side, a testament to the fact that members of both of these great religions live in peaceful harmony. And indeed many of us have been both to the mosque and to the church at one point in time, and we have friends from both religious denominations. And finally, Malawi prides itself on its religious tolerance, and long may this continue. Consequently as Malawians, we will not allow myopic and gullible politicians such as Mr Paipi to sow seeds of discord and hatred among us. We reject politics of divide and rule, nasty and dangerous politics of religion. We urge all our leaders in the run up to the General Election next year to desist from such dangerous politics and to focus on issue-based politics that will lift the living standards of many of our people.

Consequently, we call upon the DPP leadership to not only expel Mr Paipi from the party if Muslims are to believe that the party has their security at heart but also to apologise for these careless remarks.

Malawi belongs to all of us, Christians, Muslims, animists and other religious denominations. It is in this vein that we applaud the action of Mr Wellington Mangulenje, the Mangochi DPP Campaign Director, who upon hearing Mr Paipi’s despicable remarks, resigned from his position immediately. We hope the DPP top leadership will address this matter with the seriousness it deserves. The Eastern Region will be watching.

Signed,

Rhodrick Junaid Kalumpha, Secretary General, Malawi Muslim Community UK

London, UK.