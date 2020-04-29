Malawi lockdown nowhere near…lockdown not insight…

The High Court has today sustained the Anti-Lockdown injunction…

This means there will be no Lockdown in Malawi any time soon or even ever…

The injunction will remain in place until the Court cancels it..

Or

Until the determination of the substantive court matter on the legality and constitutionality of the Lockdown…

The High Court has also referred the matter to the Chief Justice for certification as a constitutional matter

If so certified

The Chief Justice will set up another Constitutional Court with perhaps 5 Judges presiding to determine all the matters arising

If not so certified

The matter will be heard as a judicial review case with 1 Judge presiding

LOCKDOWN NOWHERE NEAR…

In referring the matter to the Chief Justice to certify the case as a Constitutional Matter the Court has sustained the Anti-Lockdown injunction

This means there will be no Lockdown until the matter is decided by the High Court or the Constitutional Court (as the case may be)

And this cannot be anytime soon…

Looking at the matters that will have to be decided…

It is unlikely that a Lockdown declared by a Minister that substantially curtails the exercise of human rights and so declared without any supporting law enacted by Parliament can be found to be constitutional under the current coinstitutional dispensation…

Then there is the issue of whether a Lockdown can be enforced without the President declaring a State of Emergency…

And then:

Can a State of Emergency be declared (just) on the basis of COVID 19?

Nkhaniyidi ndi yosayamba…

Others might say:

“Malawi needs a Lockdown”

But the issue remains:

“The said Lockdown must be lawful and constitutional”

The constitutionality is what the court will have to determine first before any Lockdown is enforced…

We can thus safely say:

Malawi can as well forget about a Lockdown

At least not anytime soon

CHURCHES CAN SMILE…

The High Court has also clearly stated that the Injunction prohibits the government from implementing a complete ban against religious gatherings

This means people can continue to gather for religious purposes as long as they comply with the COVID 19 Guidelines issued by the Government…

ATTORNEY GENERAL CAUTIONED…

The High Court has also cautioned the Attorney General for shunning the hearing of the matter.

The Court has pointed out that as the issues concern the Government; Malawian laws; and the rights of the people… The Government has the duty to participate in such proceeds to assist the Court to reach a proper decision.

Mwachidule… Boma silololedwa kunyanyala nkhani ngati zimenezi

CONCLUSION

There will not be a Lockdown in Malawi…not anytime soon…

Religious gatherings have not been banned…

Government must not run away from participating in Court proceedings that raise issues to do with the Government…

Lest we forget:

COVID 19 is real…

And our United Battle against COVID 19 continues.

