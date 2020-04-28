Malawi leader Peter Mutharika must address the nation now to prove he’s not incapacitated or Chilima must take over

Malawian Watchdog editorial

Rumours are growing strong that President Peter Mutharika is seriously ill, is incapacitated because of a stroke which is alleged to have struck him and left half of his vertical body paralyzed.

These rumours have reached state house and what Mgeme Kalirani, the President’s spokesman, has done is simply to dismiss them as coming from disgruntled social media propagandists.

However, Malawians are aware how the DPP operatives hid the death of Bingu Wa Mutharika, sending his dead body to South Africa as Daniel Phiri, just to block Joyce Banda from ascending to the Presidency.

DPP can do the same hide the sickness of the President to prevent Saulos Chilima from taking over as interim President in case of incapacitation.

We therefore appeal to Peter Mutharika handlers at state house to bring Peter Mutharika to the public, on TV for everyone to see for themselves. This is one sure way of putting this rumour to rest.

If state house handlers fail to bring forth Peter Mutharika, it means that this rumour must be interrogated.

We therefore ask Vice President Saulos Chilima to write the Speaker of Parliament, in line with the Constitution, to find independent doctors to assess the health of the President inorder to declare the President incapacitated or fit. If state house handlers fail to provide access to the independent Doctors to assess the President, then the President will have been declared incapacitated and let Chilima take over as interim President.

We have no time to play games in this country. The president is either healthy or incapacitated and we as Malawians need to know for a fact the health status of our President.

For feedback write to the editor.malawianwatchdog@gmail.com