Malawi leader Chakwera urged to confront South Africa President on Bushiri persecution

The Chiefs from the Northen Region have told Malawi Prsident Dr Lazarus Chakwera to take to task his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa why his government is persecuting Prophet Shephered Bushiri.

Bushiri has been frequenting the courts and jail being on remand, they were recently granted bail after a fierce legal fight. They are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering at the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

The Malawi Chiefs from the Northen part of the country where Bushiri has his roots are not happy with the way their son is being treated in South Africa. They want Chakwera, who will be having a state visit next week to the rainbow nation to explain as to why they are persecuting him.

“If he committed a crime and the state has evidence, why not going for full trial to establish the truth. However, it has just been subjecting him to psychological torture when it appears the state is not read for the case. This is no on,” said a source privy to the issue.

Chakwera, a new comer to the Presidential club, is less likely to heed the call to confront Ramaphosa. Recently, he went to Zimbabwe and Zambia where some civil society leaders asked him to reprimand the leaders of these countries to stop their authoritative tendencies of clamping down on human rights.

President Chakwera, a preacher man by calling, is leading Malawi based on the rule of law, transparency, accountability and under his five year tenure, Malawi is expected to flourish.