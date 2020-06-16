Malawi Lawyers set to demonstrate against Executive assault on Judiciary

LILONGWE (Malawian Watchdog)—Six days before elections, Malawi Lawyers have managed to cause opprobrium to the Peter Mutharika administration both locally as well internationally following President Peter Mutharika’s continued assault on the Judiciary.

The Malawi, Judiciary, widely praised locally as well as internationally for its independence when they nullified the 2019 presidential election has been a subject of verbal attacks from Peter Mutharika accusing it of launching a coup to get rid of him as President.

From podium assault on the judiciary, Mutharika moved swiftly to concretize his attacks, using his proxy, Chief Secretary to Government, Lloyd Muhara, sending Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and his deputy Justice Edward Twea on forced leave pending retirement in 2021.

This has not pleased Malawi lawyers and judicial stakeholders around the world who have issued various statements condemning President Mutharika. Malawi Lawyers have decided to hold demonstrations on Wednesday.

President Peter Mutharika, who is heading for an electoral defeat next Tuesday, if survey results released by Zomba based research firm, IPOR, is anything to go by, is fighting multiple battles with the Judiciary, the Legislature, Civil Society and the Tonse Alliance political grouping of nine parties which has been tipped of dislodging the octogenarian.