Malawi High Court Judge Kamanga orders re-arrest of Judge briber suspect Mpinganjira

Malawi High Court Judge Dorothy Kamanga has restored the warrant of arrest for business mogul Thom Mpinganjira.

In making the ruling, Kamanga, questioned the jurisdiction of the court in Zomba as well as argued that the warrant should’ve remained because the time frame had not elapsed for ACB with the warrant and that what transpired between the seeking of the cancellation remains questionable.

This means that Mpinganjira, accused of bribing judges in the landmark presidential case will be re-arrested and charged accordingly.