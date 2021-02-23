Malawi Heads of Police, Intelligence and Army interdicted for abusing covid-19 funds

Malawi Head of Intelligence, Dokani Ngwira, has been interdicted for abusing covid-19 funds. The local media reports that he used part of covid 19 funds to purchase a furniture for his home in Area 44, outside his entitlement. He has therefore been sent home by the appointing authority pending investigations outcome on covid 19 fund abuse at his office. National Intelligence Services is among the many agencies which got a huge chunk of covid 19 funds from the abused K 6.2 billion covid money but failed to account for it.

Local media reports indicate that NIS Head abused his office by among other things, finding himself a mini palace in Area 44 and furnishing it with state of the art furniture from AAM Furnitures in Lilongwe .

As that is not enough, it is said that the NIS lied that it would send its officers on covid 19 border patrols and in the fields in the middle of covid 19 case escalations, but the reports indicate that no officer or agent from NIS was sent in the fields, raising suspicious on how over K 300 million NIS got varnished without anything tangible done towards covid 19 fight.

The reports also indicate that Malawi Police chief Dr. Kainja has also been sent home for abuse of covid 19 funds.

Malawi Police declared that it had given it’s officer’s allowances on covid 19 related operations when they were no allowances given to them.

IG Kainja used part of the money to repair his shops in Ntchisi , Dowa and lumbadzi.

As for Army Commander Vincent Nundwe has also been sent home as head of cluster for Malawi Defence Force.

Media reports also indicate that General Nundwe found the Malawi Defence Force coffers with MK 120 million to be used towards fighting covid 19 from the K 6.2 billion abused funds.

However, within a week of being in office, Nundwe’s MDF brew the K 120 million which he was instructing the accounts officers to at Kamuzu Barracks to transfer to brigades which had his errand boys who were cashing the funds and a big lot of it ended back in the hands of Nundwe.

The reports indicate that Nundwe has used the covid 19 funds to finish his lodge which is located on the new road that branches off before parachute battalion.

We hope that Malawians will know the truth and that President Chakwera will not shield anyone.