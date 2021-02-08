Malawi govt under Dr Chakwera in disarray over covid 19 funds?

Last night, I went to bed with a troubled soul.

Let’s get straight to the point:

President Chakwera as of now DOES NOT KNOW how the initial K6.2 Billion was used. He doesn’t know Who spent What, How, When & Where.

He is as blank as you and me. Very scary.

His 48 hours – demand last night opened a cane of worms. It also opened our eyes.

It was a clear admission that he is walking alone in the park. Nobody is following him. Nobody is listening to him. Nobody is taking him serious.

In short, everybody of his trusted lieutenants in this government knows that he knows nothing. He won’t ask for a follow up.

A serious matter of Covid. A large sum of K6.2 Billion should not have been recklessly handled like this.

Fellow Countrymen, we are witnessing the gross relegation of duty. We are witnessing a humiliating insubordination of those who received the money and ate it. We are witnessing another level of fatal irresponsibility & incompetence.

One Word. Government in Disarray.