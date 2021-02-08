Malawi govt negligence & wastefulness cost lives in covid19 fight

On January 16th, our friend Paul Msoma raised an SOS asking well-wishers for desperately-needed flowmeters for patients admitted at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

A flowmeter costs K227,000 but COVID-19 patients were dying because there simply weren’t any available at the hospital to assist them. By the time Malawians rallied around and bought about 10 flowmeters, several people in Paul’s ward had died.